TMC slams Suvendu Adhikari, to take Bengal Assembly chaos issue to Delhi

Kolkata: The top leadership of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is outraged over the unruly behaviour of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs in the Bengal Assembly. The ruling party in Bengal will raise the issue in the national capital.

The suspension of several BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, for the remainder of the session or 30 days is unlikely to end the ongoing political debate.

Several top Trinamool Congress leaders have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the way Adhikari issued public statements in the media after the incident.

Trinamool has raised several questions following Monday’s incident. As the ruling party leaders have argued, Adhikari threw papers at the Speaker on a day when the Chief Minister was not present in the House. TMC questioned why the Opposition leader attempted to disrupt the ongoing session when the Chief Minister is expected to address the Assembly on Tuesday.

Trinamool also alleged that Adhikari was trying to give a communal colour when the latter raised the Saraswati Puja issue to attack the ruling party. TMC leaders also said that the Mamata Banerjee government did not stop Saraswati Puja anywhere and what Adhikari had alleged is truly baseless. Lakhs of Saraswati pujas have been organised in the state but Adhikari tried to give it a communal colour.

Controversy was triggered over organising a specific Puja but it was resolved due to prompt action by the state administration. Why then Adhikari resorted to such unruly behaviour, questioned the ruling party.

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien said that their party never indulged in any negative approach in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

If the Trinamool now resorts to a similar kind of strategy in Parliament, will the Prime Minister of India accept it, asked the leaders of TMC.

O’Brien and Kalyan Bandopadhyay said that Bengal Opposition leader Adhikari is saying that the Bengal government has become a government of terrorists.

TMC demands an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a terrorist, O’Brien and Bandopadhyay stated.