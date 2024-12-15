TMC slams Opposition over 'fake narrative', CBI inaction in RG Kar Case

Kolkata: Since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August, the Opposition and like-minded doctors’ organisations have propagated a “false narrative,” suggesting that the state government might protect the perpetrators and only the CBI could uncover the truth and ensure justice for the victim. Four months down the line, the Central investigation agency failed to submit a chargesheet in connection with the case and hence two accused — former RG Kar Principal and former OC of Tullah Police Station got bail on Friday. The organisations that had demanded a CBI probe are now hitting the streets against CBI’s inaction which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) termed as a new “drama”.

Senior Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday criticised these left-minded doctors’ organisations after they took out a rally from Salt Lake Karunamoyee to the CGO complex demanding speedy justice to the RG Kar victim. These organisations also raised a slogan against the CBI’s inaction with Ghosh terming the rally a fresh “drama”. Left-minded doctors’ organisations carried out relentless propaganda against the state government and its machinery over the RG Kar incident. Strikes were carried out disrupting the health services.

These organisations had pitched for the CBI enquiry into the case arguing that a state-monitored investigation could have helped the accused walk free. Questions are also being raised from several quarters within the ruling party as to why the accountability would not be fixed on those who maligned the Mamata Banerjee government by floating “fake narratives” over the RG Kar incident. Who had benefited out of a negative campaign against the state government, many have asked. An unrest was created across the state.

The principal opposition BJP and also the CPI(M) and Congress tried to capitalise on the RG Kar incident as an instrument to garner their votes in the by-elections in six Assembly seats running on negative campaigns.

They failed to make any significant impression in the electoral battle held recently.Kunal Ghosh had earlier also said that the Opposition was trying their best to misguide and confuse the voters by misusing this RG Kar issue.

Ghosh on Saturday raised some pertinent questions as to why these organisations again hit the streets after they had a representation in the Supreme Court when the hearing was going on.

If their lawyers had found any issues against the CBI why did they not raise them when the Apex Court was hearing the matter. He also asked why they were not protesting against the CBI’s inaction. Ghosh also pointed out that in the name of “Abhaya” huge amounts were collected and to keep the account intact, fresh movements could have been organised, asked Ghosh.

In his social media post, Ghosh also mentioned how a section of doctors earned by treating Swasthya Sathi patients when they were carrying out cease-work in government hospitals.