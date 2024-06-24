TMC slams Centre over Ganga Water Treaty renewal without consulting West Bengal

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, has expressed its dissatisfaction over the Central government’s decision to renew the Ganga water treaty with Bangladesh without consulting the state. Derek O’Brien, a TMC member in the Upper House, criticised the Central government for not involving West Bengal in the renewal of the Farakka-Ganga treaty, arguing that the state is a key stakeholder in the agreement.



O’Brien raised concerns about the potential increase in flooding and damage to West Bengal due to the treaty’s renewal. He also criticised the Central government for not informing the state about the treaty, highlighting that West Bengal has not received funds from the previous treaty and that the dredging of the Ganga has stopped, leading to erosion and flooding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Bangladesh would begin technical-level talks to renew the 1996 Ganga water treaty. An Indian technical team is set to visit Bangladesh to discuss the conservation and management of the Teesta River. The two countries released a Shared Vision document, which includes the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty of 1996.

The Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), established in 1972, is responsible for maximising the benefits from shared river systems. The 38th meeting of the JRC was held in New Delhi in August 2022, where various water resources cooperation issues were discussed.

The 1996 Ganga water treaty between India and Bangladesh is set to be renewed by mutual consent, with a Joint Committee overseeing its implementation. Discussions on sharing the waters of the Teesta, Feni, and other common rivers are ongoing.

In 2019 and 2022, Memorandums of Understanding were signed between India and Bangladesh regarding the withdrawal of water from the Feni River and the Kushiyara River, respectively.

Article XII of the 1996 Ganga treaty allows for its renewal by mutual consent. In 2017, Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, called for the decommissioning of the Farakka barrage, citing annual floods.

In February 2022, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi about land erosion along the Ganga in parts of the state, linking it to the Farakka Barrage.

According to Article 253 of the Indian Constitution, the Parliament can make laws to implement treaties with other countries. However, the Union government has acknowledged the need for state cooperation in transboundary water pacts, as evidenced by its stance on the Teesta waters issue.