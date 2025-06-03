TMC rejects Shah’s ‘Op Sindoor’ jibe as ‘politically motivated’, factually wrong

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again lashed out at Union Home minister Amit Shah for accusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of opposing “Operation Sindoor.” The party condemned the allegation as unfounded and alleged it ‘factually incorrect and politically motivated’.

The party countered Shah’s claims by presenting evidence of Banerjee’s consistent support for the Indian Armed Forces.

To support its position, TMC shared video clips of the Chief Minister showing how both the Bengal government and the party have fully supported the Centre on important international issues.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress stated: “Propaganda: Didi didn’t support Operation Sindoor; Reality: Smt. @MamataOfficial has always stood by our armed forces and backed every national interest with full resolve. Shri @abhishekaitc, as part of India’s delegation, has represented our firm stand against terrorism on the global stage. HM @AmitShah should’ve done his homework before spreading lies!”

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya also questioned Union Home minister Amit Shah’s accusation, noting on Sunday that Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, had visited five countries as part of an all-party delegation and showcased how India successfully carried out anti-terror operations on the international stage.

She further criticised BJP leaders for allegedly insulting the women of Bengal while referring to Operation Sindoor.

Bhattacharya criticised the BJP’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar, for his remarks about “Operation Bengal”.

“We want to ask which ‘Operation Bengal’ are you referring to? Does that mean that you (BJP & Centre) would exploit the Election Commission of India to get a desired result in the next year’s Assembly elections,” Bhattacharya stated.

Trinamool on Monday, in a post on X slamming the Prime Minister, stated:

“PM @narendramodi, you talk about Bengal’s education system, but you’re the one trying to destroy it. You want to dismantle our education, cripple our healthcare, and wreck our economy. You talk about corruption, but @BJP4India-ruled states are the most corrupt in the country.” — Smt. @MamataOfficial.”

Trinamool Congress further questioned the Prime Minister on social media, stating: “In Bengal, women live with dignity and feel safe. Can the same be said about @BJP4India-ruled states? When BJP leaders openly disrespect women and MPs blame victims, what moral ground does the PM have to talk about women’s safety?”