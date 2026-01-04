TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returns to Congress

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor returned to the Congress on Saturday, saying she wants to carry forward the legacy of her uncle and former party stalwart Ghani Khan Chaudhary. Noor, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is likely to contest the 2026 Assembly polls in Bengal from Malda. She was a two-time Congress MP representing Malda Dakshin in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019 and has also served as Youth Congress president in Bengal. In 2019, she switched allegiance to the TMC amid shifting political equations in Bengal. Noor rejoined the Congress at the party headquarters in the presence of Jairam Ramesh, Congress in-charge for Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and the party’s state unit president, Shubhankar Sarkar. She said she has sent her resignation letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and that her resignation to the Rajya Sabha will be handed over on Monday.

Noor stated, “I earlier worked to strengthen the Congress and want to do that again. It has been our family legacy and has been with the Congress. As a family, we have decided to strengthen our work for the Congress and carry forward the legacy of Ghani Khan Chaudhary.” After joining the party, she added, “Bengal needs a change. Let it begin with me. I have come without any conditions,” and thanked the Congress for giving her the opportunity to work again in the party, calling it an honour. Sources within the Congress leadership indicated that Noor’s re-induction is being viewed as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s presence in Malda and adjoining regions, where the Congress once held considerable influence.