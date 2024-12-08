TMC nominates Ritabrata Banerjee for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced the nomination of Ritabrata Banerjee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections scheduled for December 20. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar as TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP in September following the RG Kar rape-murder incident and subsequent protests. “… We are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections,” the party said in a post on X.

By-elections will be held in the sole vacant Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, apart from seats in three other states. Ritabrata Banerjee, who currently heads TMC’s trade union wing, INTTUC was with the CPI(M) till 2017 and was its Rajya Sabha MP, before joining the ruling party. Hailing the decision, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “This recognition is truly well-deserved, reflecting the tireless effort @RitabrataBanerj has invested in strengthening the organization and advocating for trade union workers across WB. While it may take time, commitment, performance and hard work are always rewarded in the end.”CPI(M) had sent him to Rajya Sabha in 2014. He was expelled by the party in 2017 for his lavish lifestyle.