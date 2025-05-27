TMC MPs write to PM demanding a special session of Parliament

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hold a special session of Parliament to inform the people about the steps taken to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. TMC members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha met in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building. "We have all signed a letter to the prime minister requesting that a special session of Parliament be held after the MPs' delegations return home from their travels on June 5," deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said after the meeting.

She said while the TMC has supported the multi-party delegations sent abroad to convey India's message against terrorism, the people of the country also deserve to know about the government's steps. "All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that while we have fully cooperated with the Government of India in sending participants in the delegations abroad that have gone to speak about India's resolve against Pakistan-based terrorism, our leader has said it is time to convene a special session of Parliament because citizens of India also need to know about the government's steps in combating Pakistan based terrorism," Ghose said. The MPs also observed a minute of silence at the meeting as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack and subsequent action. Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform MPs about Operation Sindoor. India has sent seven multi-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The delegations are being led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is part of the delegation led by Jha.