TMC MP slams BJP after convoy of Brij Bhushan's son kills 2 in UP

The BJP treats citizens like "dispensable pawns", TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said Wednesday after two people were mowed down by a vehicle in the cavalcade of the BJP's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to police, a woman was also injured in the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday.

"Shocker. A car in BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh’s (son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) convoy mows down two children and injures another. Recall how

BJP minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021," Ghose said in a post on X.

"When your self-image is of being God himself, citizens' lives don't matter. Citizens are only dispensable pawns for BJP's "divine lords"..." she said in another post, with a hashtag - 'BJP Hatao Jaan Bachao' (remove BJP, save lives).

Karan Singh is the son of Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was dropped by the party amid allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by a vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot, while another 60-year-old woman was also injured.

The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order, Police said.