TMC MP O'Brien demands legally enforceable basic minimum wage for workers

New Delhi: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday asked the government to come out with a legally enforceable universal basic minimum wage for workers across sectors. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the House, the TMC member said one in three youth are not in employment, and there is no minimum wage flow even for those who have jobs.

He said the national wage flow effectively is stagnated at about Rs 176 a day. Derek emphasised that low wage depresses consumption and locks workers into poverty. "So with this background, the solution I am suggesting is a single, legally enforceable, universal basic minimum wage flow, below which no worker can be paid, irrespective of sector, irrespective of contract type, and irrespective of where the person works," he said. Derek further said that as the Union government "loves acronyms", he too has come up with one. "I thought we should also come up with a name for this. Universal, Minimum, Annual National Guarantee -- UMANG," he said.

The TMC MP said certain points should be kept in mind if UMANG is introduced. Notify a binding national flow wage under the wage law, index it inflation, simplify the rates and categories for easy compliance. "This has to go to all kinds of workers -- contract workers, gig workers, and most importantly, where the action is or the solution is needed, that is the unorganised sector," he said. In her Zero Hour mention, Rekha Sharma (BJP) spoke on issue concerning the institutional memory of the functioning of statutory commissions. These commissions, she said play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of people, addressing grievances, advising governments, and making policies. Meenakshi Jain (nominated) expressed concern over increasing incidents of vandalism at protected heritage sites. Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan (J&KNC) expressed concern over threat to Kashmir's horticulture industry due to harmful agro-chemicals and apple imports.