TMC MP claims fish shops forcibly closed in CR Park; BJP hits back

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has claimed that fish shops are being forcibly closed in southeast Delhi's Chittaranjan (CR) Park, a Bengali-dominated area, drawing sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which accused the TMC MP of attempting to disrupt communal harmony.

However, amid the political row, Delhi Police sources said on Wednesday that the force would launch an investigation into the matter.

The sources on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police have not received any complaint about the matter, but they are verifying all the facts.

In a series of social media posts on X, Moitra posted a video with the caption: “Please watch as saffron brigade BJP goons threaten fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi. Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say.”

In another post, the TMC MP said: “The temple in CR Park that BJP goons are laying claim to was built by the non-veg market vendors. They pray there - the big pujas are held there. Three months of BJP rule in Delhi. A good anniversary present.”

In her third post, she claimed: “WhatsApp message from a Bengali who lives near CR Park saying how terrible the situation is with the forcible closure of meat and fish shops.”

A police source said: “The market is a licensed market according to MCD records. The video appears to be outdated, but we are verifying the date of the incident. The police have not received any complaint so far.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP termed the video shared by Moitra “irresponsible and misleading”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded a police investigation into both the creators of the video and Moitra for reposting it without verification, an official statement of the BJP said.

“The video, shared by Mahua Moitra and created by unknown individuals, has disturbed the social fabric of Delhi. If she had the seriousness of an MP, she would have reported this to the police rather than creating a sensation online,” Sachdeva said.

He alleged that Moitra’s action was either aimed at deflecting attention from TMC’s internal issues or driven by a desire to stay in the news. “This is nothing short of criminal negligence,” he added.

The BJP leader also clarified that the fish markets shown in the video have been legally operating for over six decades.

“Most of the vendors are Hindus; they comply with hygiene norms and participate in local cultural events. Many of them are BJP supporters,” he said.

Local BJP MLA from Greater Kailash Shikha Roy said that CR Park is a symbol of cultural harmony, especially during Durga Puja, and that no outsider will be allowed to tarnish its reputation.

“The fish market is legal and essential to the community. The BJP stands with the vendors,” she said.