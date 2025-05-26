“Support to Pakistan is support to terror organisation”, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Seoul

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies26 May 2025 1:00 PM IST
Seoul: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and all-party delegation member Abhishek Banerjee launched a sharp critique of Pakistan’s role in terrorism during a meeting with think tanks in Seoul. Speaking at an event, he said, “We want to tell the world that any support to Pakistan is a support to a terror organisation….The 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack is no more a matter of India’s national security; it has turned out to be a global imperative now. We have been saying how Pakistan has been harbouring terrorists on their land. ..If you look at the trajectory of economies of India and Pakistan, there is a difference between hell and heaven…The attack in Pahalgam is a testament to the fact that they don’t want the Indian economy to prosper…” Abhishek Banerjee, part of a multi-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, emphasised India’s resolve to combat cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Yun Ho-jung, the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairperson in the Korean National Assembly. On Sunday, the Jha-led delegation also met with the Ambassador of India to South Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul. The delegation was earlier in Japan to address the counter-terrorism campaign against Pakistan. The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

