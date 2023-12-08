TMC leader Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

The Lok Sabha Ethics Panel on Friday tabled the report recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar laid on the table the first Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics.

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."

The draft report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

Mahua Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra had taken payment frob Businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group. It has been alleged that Mahua Moitra shared her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani to pose questions against the Adani Group.

(With Agency Inputs)