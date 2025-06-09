TMC calls BJP ‘anti-farmer’ for ‘failed’ agrarian policies

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), branding it “Krishak-Birodhi” (anti-farmer) in a series of social media posts.

Released on June 7, the campaign, spearheaded by TMC’s official X handle, accused the BJP of systematically ruining India’s farmers, referred to as “Annadatas” (food providers), through failed policies and unfulfilled promises.

The post read: “@BJP4India has betrayed our Annadatas at every step. No MSP, no doubled income, only mounting debt, shrinking savings, and draconian laws. BJP isn’t just Krishak-Birodhi, it’s the enemy of rural India.”

The post is accompanied by evocative images of distressed farmers against a barren landscape. The TMC alleges that between 2014 and 2022, over one lakh farmers committed suicide, a stark indicator of the agrarian crisis. The party claims the BJP’s promise to double farmers’ incomes remains a “distant dream”, with no legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) implemented.

The campaign highlights a surge in agricultural loans from Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 18.4 lakh crore and a rise in farmer debt from Rs 6.9 crore to over Rs 10 crore during the same period. Additionally, it notes that over 56 per cent of agricultural households now rely on non-farming income, signalling dwindling earnings from cultivation.

Further criticism targets the contentious farm laws, repealed in 2021 after widespread protests, which TMC claims led to over 700 farmer deaths. The party also pointed to “shrinking landholdings”— down 31 per cent from 1.08 hectares in 2016-17 to 0.74 hectares in 2021-22 — and an average household debt equaling 60 per cent of annual income.

The images depict farmers in despair, with captions accusing the BJP of prioritising corporate interests over rural welfare. The post has drawn support from party members and allies, with hashtags like “#ShameOnBJP” and “#KrishakBirodhiBJP” trending. While the BJP has yet to respond officially, the campaign has intensified political discourse ahead of upcoming state elections.