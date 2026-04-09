TMC alleges ‘Rs 1,000 crore deal with BJP’, shares Humayun Kabir’s ‘secret conversation' video

New Delhi: A fresh political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged a “secret understanding” between the BJP and Humayun Kabir, a leader of the Amjanata Unnayan Party, based on a purportedly leaked video. Addressing a press conference on Thursday afternoon, TMC leaders claimed that Kabir sought ₹1,000 crore from the BJP and maintained links with senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The authenticity of the video, however, has not been independently verified. The development comes amid heightened political tensions in the state, with past sting operations—such as the Narada case in 2016 and the Sandeshkhali controversy in 2024—having significantly impacted the political discourse.

In the alleged video, Kabir is heard claiming widespread support from Muslims across West Bengal. He suggests that a consolidation of Muslim votes in his favour would indirectly push Hindu voters towards the BJP, thereby altering the electoral balance in the state. He also reportedly states that he has no personal ambition to become Chief Minister but aims to play a “decisive role” by securing 80–90 seats in the 294-member Assembly and extending support to a government, even if led by the BJP. “If a BJP Chief Minister comes to power, I will fully support it. I will not allow Mamata Banerjee to return,” Kabir is purportedly heard saying in the clip. Reacting sharply, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the revelations as “extremely serious,” alleging that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the electoral outcome by creating “B and C teams” to divide minority votes. He asserted that the people of Bengal were confident of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s return, prompting such alleged strategies.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim termed the episode “shameful,” accusing the BJP of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. He alleged that the video showed attempts to “trade votes in the name of religion” and claimed that large sums of money were being demanded in exchange for influencing voters. Hakim also criticised what he described as efforts to polarise communities, warning against the misuse of religious identity in politics. “Are we to believe that religious sentiments can be sold like this?” he said, urging voters to reject such tactics. Minister Aroop Biswas echoed the sentiment, claiming that the BJP had “already accepted defeat” and was now resorting to financial inducements and proxy players to sway the electorate. He maintained that the party would struggle to cross 50 seats in the upcoming elections.

There has been no immediate response from the BJP or Humayun Kabir regarding the allegations at the time of publication. The controversy adds a new dimension to West Bengal’s already charged political landscape, with questions around electoral integrity, communal polarisation, and the role of smaller parties expected to dominate the narrative in the run-up to the polls.