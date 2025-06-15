TMC accuses Centre of trying to disrupt Martyrs’ Day rally; Issues key directions for July 21 programme

Kolkata: At a crucial preparatory meeting on Saturday for the upcoming July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) set a target of securing a record number of seats in the 2026 Assembly elections and issued key directives to party leaders. The ruling party also accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to disrupt the Martyrs’ Day event by scheduling the Parliament Session during the same period, ignoring TMC’s appeal. Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, speaking after the meeting, said the party has pledged to break all previous records in the 2026 Assembly elections and aims to win as many seats as possible — targeting a figure close to the full 294-seat mark.

Blaming the Centre for trying to disrupt the annual rally, Bandopadhyay said: “The Centre was trying to disrupt the rally on various pretexts. We are one of the largest parties in Parliament. All our MPs attend the July 21 rally as it is our priority. Refuting our appeal, the Monsoon Session in the Parliament was called 47 days ahead. Their target is to stall Bengal’s development by depriving Central funds.” He added: “We have taken a pledge to break all previous records and win the highest number of seats in 2026. The people of Bengal are happy with the Mamata Banerjee government. We are also chalking out our strategy for next year’s Assembly elections.” Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has launched its social media campaign for this year’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally by updating the cover photo on its official platforms, including X and Facebook. The image, released by the party prominently features party supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with a background image from that fateful day, the TMC flag with its logo, and the rallying slogan ‘Dharmatala Cholo’ (Let’s March to Dharmatala).

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to announce the party’s roadmap and campaign guidelines for the 2026 Assembly elections from the July 21 stage itself. When asked by media on the issue of Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s image not featuring on the cover photo, Bandopadhyay and senior leader Firhad Hakim said: “Abhishek himself said that his photo will not feature in the July 21 rally campaign related photos as he was not there during July 21 movement. It will only feature Mamata’s image.” The pen drives containing the July 21 rally logo or posters with Mamata’s image will be circulated to the districts from Abhishek’s Camac Street office, Bandopadhyay added further.

During the preparatory meeting chaired by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, instructions were given to all leaders that the posters and banners for the rally must adhere to the designs approved by the state committee, as is customary each year. No individual leader’s name will be permitted on any banner or poster — only the official design, likely the newly unveiled image, will be used. Arrangements for accommodation and food for party workers from various districts will be made at several locations, including Salt Lake Stadium, Geetanjali Stadium, Netaji Indoor Stadium and community halls and dharamshalas in North Kolkata, starting two days before the rally. Special counters will also be opened at Howrah and Sealdah stations to coordinate the arrival of party workers and direct them to temporary shelters. Meanwhile, top Trinamool leaders — Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas held a separate meeting with Birbhum leaders Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh. They were warned against any intra-party conflict ahead of the 2026 elections.