Tirupati: Four devotees waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets die in stampede

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.

Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.