Tihar jail and AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal's health condition

New Delhi: The health status of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become a contentious issue between the Tihar jail administration and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP leaders allege that Kejriwal's health is deteriorating rapidly while in prison, claiming he has lost significant weight since his incarceration and suggesting a conspiracy against him. According to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal's weight has dropped from 70 kg at the time of his arrest to 61.5 kg currently, which he considers alarming. He asserts this drastic weight loss indicates a serious health issue for Kejriwal.

In response, Tihar jail authorities have provided detailed updates on Kejriwal's health, refuting claims of negligence. They state that his weight loss could be attributed to reduced food intake or low-calorie consumption. The jail's medical officer and visiting specialists monitor Kejriwal's health regularly, ensuring he receives necessary medical attention and follows a prescribed diet. The jail report counters AAP's assertions about Kejriwal's blood sugar levels, asserting they are monitored regularly and treated as per medical advice, with his vitals currently within normal limits.

The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating Kejriwal's predicament to endanger his health, alleging a deliberate conspiracy. They claim this is an attempt to keep him incarcerated and vulnerable to serious health risks. In response, BJP Delhi leader Virendra Sachdeva dismissed AAP's claims as a theatric ploy to influence court decisions in favor of Kejriwal's release. The clash between AAP and Tihar jail administration continues to escalate amid concerns over Kejriwal's health and the political ramifications surrounding his incarceration.