Tiger enters village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, creates panic for locals
A tiger strayed into a village from the forest reserve in Uttar Paradesh's Pilibhit, triggering panic among vilagers on Tuesday.
The tiger reached Atkona village in Pilbhit's Kalinagar on Monday night. A huge crowd gathered to see the Tiger on Tuesday morning before forest officials tranquilised it.
After keeping the villagers awake all night, the tiger was captured following a dramatic exercise on Tuesday morning as forest officials tried to catch it by its tail while it struggled against drowsiness due to the tranquiliser.
Watch Video Here:
https://twitter.com/airnewsalerts/status/1739501619077882330
Several videos of the incident surfaced on the internet, showing a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the tiger, which rested on the wall of a house overnight.
After being sedated, the tiger was caged and taken away by the forest department team.