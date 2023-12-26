Tiger enters village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, creates panic for locals

A tiger strayed into a village from the forest reserve in Uttar Paradesh's Pilibhit, triggering panic among vilagers on Tuesday.

The tiger reached Atkona village in Pilbhit's Kalinagar on Monday night. A huge crowd gathered to see the Tiger on Tuesday morning before forest officials tranquilised it.





After keeping the villagers awake all night, the tiger was captured following a dramatic exercise on Tuesday morning as forest officials tried to catch it by its tail while it struggled against drowsiness due to the tranquiliser.

Watch Video Here:

https://twitter.com/airnewsalerts/status/1739501619077882330



Several videos of the incident surfaced on the internet, showing a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the tiger, which rested on the wall of a house overnight.

After being sedated, the tiger was caged and taken away by the forest department team.