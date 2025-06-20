Thug life: Just because someone’s sentiment hurt, movie, stand up comedy can’t be stopped, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to take action against those obstructing the screening of the Tamil film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, and underlined that public protests alone cannot be grounds to block the release of a creative work.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan questioned the growing tendency to object to artistic expressions over perceived hurt sentiments. “There is no end to hurting sentiments in India,” the bench noted. “If a stand-up comedian says something, sentiments are hurt, and then there is vandalism. Are we saying that just because of protests, a movie should be stopped, or a poem’s recital should be cancelled?”

The bench took note of the Karnataka government’s affidavit assuring protection for theatres screening the film and recorded its commitment. “If any individual or group prevents the release of the movie or resorts to coercion or violence, the State shall act promptly under criminal and civil laws, including seeking damages,” it stated.

The controversy began after Kamal Haasan remarked at a promotional event that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”, sparking outrage in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) subsequently sought an apology from the actor, citing widespread protests. The court, however, questioned the Chamber’s actions.

“Just because of an opinion, should a movie be stopped?” Justice Bhuyan asked, challenging KFCC’s rationale. The Chamber’s counsel said it had not issued threats but was reacting to public sentiment after a mob entered their office.

“You actually succumbed to mob pressure. Did you go to the police? No. That means you have no complaints against them. You are just hiding behind them,” the court remarked.

Appearing for Kamal Haasan’s production house, RajKamal Film International Ltd, counsel said the film had already incurred losses of Rs 30 crore but the producers would proceed with screenings if the state ensured security.

The petition was filed by M Mahesh Reddy, seeking directions for the film’s release in Karnataka. His counsel, A Velan, argued that the state failed to act against those threatening the film’s release, and cited earlier Supreme Court guidelines on mob violence and hate speech. Senior advocate Sanjay Nuli, representing the Kannada Sahitya Parishad, acknowledged the sensitivity around language in the state but faced sharp questions from the bench when he said the situation would worsen without an apology from Haasan. “Where is the question of apology? If you’re hurt, file a defamation case. You cannot take the law into your hands,” the bench replied.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and released nationally on June 5, marks his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan since Nayakan in 1987. The film, however, was not screened in Karnataka following the controversy.