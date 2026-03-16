Through the smoke, Indian crude tanker sails

NEW DELHI: An Indian-flagged crude tanker sailed out safely from the UAE’s Fujairah after loading oil, despite an attack on the oil terminal, as the government on Sunday said it is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia while ensuring stable fuel supplies and maritime safety.



The vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, departed Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST and is bound for India, with all crew members safe, the government said in an update on preparedness measures. Jag Laadki is the fourth Indian-flagged vessel to have come out of the war zone unharmed.

“On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (Sunday) carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil and is bound for India,” the update said.

“The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe.”

On Saturday, two Indian-flag LPG carriers - Shivalik and Nanda Devi - carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.

Shivalik is due to reach Mundra port in Gujarat on March 16, and Nanda Devi would dock at Kandla port on March 17, according to the update. The two ships were among the 24 ships that were stranded on the west side of the strait since the war broke out in the region.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation, more than half of India’s crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies. While India has partly offset crude supply disruptions by sourcing oil from countries, including Russia, gas supplies have been curtailed to industrial users and LPG availability to commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants, has been reduced.

Meanwhile, even as LPG woes of consumer continue to pose hardships to them in securing a refill, LPG refill bookings have declined to about 77 lakh from 88.8 lakh earlier, indicating some easing of panic buying. The government said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, and supplies remain stable despite the West Asia conflict.

In a daily update on the impact of the West Asia situation, the government said the share of online LPG bookings has risen to about 87 per cent from 84 per cent, attributing the increase to a campaign by oil marketing companies promoting digital booking and discouraging people from queuing up at LPG dealerships for panic purchases.

All domestic “refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories,” the update said. “The country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, requiring no imports of the fuels to meet domestic demand.”

Oil marketing companies have reported no dry-outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships, and petrol, diesel and LPG supplies are being maintained regularly.

The government said it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines.

State governments are undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing of petrol, diesel and LPG.

With Agency Inputs