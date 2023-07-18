Three more J&K govt employees dismissed over ‘threat to security of state’

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of three more government employees for being a “threat to the security of the state“.

They have been terminated under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution which allows the government to terminate an employee without conducting an inquiry. The latest move comes less than a month after the government terminated the services of two doctors, allegedly involved in the Shopian rape-murder controversy, under the same law.

Official sources said the termination of Kashmir University public relations officer (PRO) Faheem Aslam, revenue officer Murawat Hussain Mir and police officer Arshad Ahmad Thoker was ordered on Monday.

Faheem Aslam, who holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Kashmir University, has been a PRO at the varsity since 2008. Earlier, he worked as a correspondent for the local English daily Greater Kashmir.

Murawat Mir, a resident of south Kashmir, was appointed as a junior assistant in the revenue department in 1985.

Arshad Thoker was appointed as a constable in J&K Police’s armed wing in 2006. He was later shifted to the Executive Wing of the police in 2009.

Article 311(2)(C) allows the government to terminate employees without seeking an explanation from them or ordering an inquiry into their conduct. Over the last one and a half years, the J&K government has terminated the services of around 52 employees for being a “threat” to the security of the state. It has not shared with them or the media the reasons for the termination.