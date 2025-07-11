Three militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested three militants, belonging to two proscribed outfits, from three districts in Manipur, police said on Friday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Yawol Kanna Lup (Sorepa) was apprehended from Umathel Bazar in Kakching district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

Another member of the outfit was arrested from Mayang Imphal Thana Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in extortion, kidnapping and recruiting new cadres from Thoubal, Kakching and Imphal West, he said.

One 9 mm pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, the officer said.

One active cadre of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) was arrested from Phougakchao-Ikhai Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district on Thursday, he added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.



