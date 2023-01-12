Three killed after being run over by train in Rajasthan's Kota

Three people died after being run over by a train here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near Borekheda overbridge under Nayapura police station, they said.

Two of those killed were identified as Jagdish Meena (35), a resident of Sultanpura and Ratanlal Soni (35), a resident of Chechat area in Kota district. The identity of the third deceased is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Pieces of iron rods were found scattered around the bodies which suggested the trio had stolen them from a construction site near the overbridge, circle inspector (Nayapura) Rajendra Singh said.

They are suspected to be drug addicts who allegedly stole the roads from the site, he said, adding Meena is a history-sheeter.

The two bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem while the unidentified body was placed in the mortuary, he said.