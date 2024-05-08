Three Independent MLAs withdraw support, plunging Haryana BJP govt into minority

Chandigarh: In a major political shift on Tuesday, three Independent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) withdrew their support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and declared their allegiance to the Congress party. This move has left Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s administration in a minority position.



The current Assembly, with 88 out of 90 seats filled, sees the Saini government lacking the majority by two votes, despite having the backing of two other Independent MLAs.

Amidst these developments, some MLAs from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have shown inclinations towards supporting the BJP, despite the JJP’s exit from the coalition in March.

Presently, the BJP holds 40 seats, Congress has 30, and the JJP has 10.

Charkhi Dadri MLA Somveer Sangwan, Pundri MLA Randhir Golan and Nilokheri MLA Dharampal Gondar have withdrawn their support from the BJP and supported Congress. The trio announced this while addressing a press conference in the presence of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

The three MLAs have already sent letters withdrawing their support from the government to the Governor. The Independent MLAs stated unanimously that the public has tried the BJP, and now there is no justification in giving an opportunity to the BJP because every section is unhappy with unemployment, inflation, and increasing crime. They also mentioned societal challenges arising from the implementation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra and property ID system. They said every class, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, sarpanches, and numberdars, are agitating today. They added that they tried to warn the BJP on different occasions while they were in the government, but the BJP did not give up its stubbornness. The MLAs said now the public’s expectations are only from Congress. There is a wave of Congress’s INDIA alliance in the entire country, including Haryana. They assured that all three of them would play their part to win and ensure the defeat of the BJP.

On this occasion, Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed his gratitude to the three MLAs for their support and said the MLAs have taken this decision keeping in mind the public sentiments. “Their right decision, taken at the right time, will definitely bear fruit. Congress’s victory is certain in the Lok Sabha and upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.