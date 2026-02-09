Three found dead inside abandoned car near Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, were discovered dead inside an abandoned car near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday afternoon, prompting a multi-agency investigation into the circumstances of their deaths, police officials said.



According to senior officers, a Police Control Room call was received at 3.50 pm reporting that three individuals were sitting inside a locked car and were not responding. A police team rushed to the location and found the vehicle parked along a service lane adjacent to the flyover, with three occupants seated inside and completely motionless. Emergency medical services were summoned immediately, and a forensic team was dispatched to examine the scene.

The area was swiftly sealed off to prevent public access while preliminary assessments were conducted. While investigators said the case initially appears to be a suicide pact, they clarified that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

A police officer present at the site said, “The bodies were found inside the car with the doors closed. There were no signs of a struggle at the spot, no visible external injuries on any of the bodies, and all valuables, including mobile phones and personal belongings, were found intact inside the vehicle.”

The deceased have been identified as Randhir, 76, and Shiv Naresh Singh, 47, both residents of Baprola, along with Laxmi Devi, 40. The vehicle in which they were found belonged to Randhir. Police said it was not immediately clear whether all three victims were related to one another.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the car had been parked at the location for a considerable period before passersby noticed the unresponsive occupants and alerted authorities.

Investigators are now examining multiple possibilities to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the precise cause of death.Police teams are also verifying the relationship between the three individuals, scrutinising call detail records, reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas, and tracing the movement of the vehicle prior to the incident in order to reconstruct the timeline. Officials said further investigation is underway.