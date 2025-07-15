MillenniumPost
Three dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

BY Agencies15 July 2025 10:30 AM IST
Jammu: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The accident took place on Doda-Bharth road near Ponda when the driver of a tempo traveller lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said. Three persons were found dead and 10 others taken to a hospital. The rescue operation is still underway, the officials said.

