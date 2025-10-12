Three arrested in connection with 'gang rape' of medical college student in Bengal

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," a police officer told PTI.

Sources in the police said that the mobile phones of the three accused were also seized.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.

The girl's parents, who rushed to Durgapur from Odisha, lodged an FIR with the New Township police station.

The health condition of the survivor was stated to be "improving" as she is undergoing treatment at the private college and hospital where she was studying, the officer said, adding she has given her statement to the law enforcers.

"The three accused were traced through mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source said.

The accused persons had used the survivor's mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused, he said.

Multiple raids were conducted on Saturday in the areas adjoining the private college to nab the accused.

Forensic experts also collected evidence from the jungle where the incident took place, he said.

It was learnt that representatives of the West Bengal Commission of Women were likely to visit the college during the day and speak to the survivor and her parents.

Representatives of the West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF) and Abhaya Manch would be visiting the college later on Sunday. They condemned the gang rape of the MBBS student, WBDF president Dr Kaushik Chaki said.

The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.

It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators.