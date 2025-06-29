95 crore people now benefiting from social security schemes: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said around 95 crore people are benefiting from one social security scheme or the other, while till 2015, government schemes reached less than 25 crore people.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi cited an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report which stated that more than 64 per cent of India's population is getting some form of social protection benefit.

"Presently, most of the populace in India is taking advantage of one social protection benefit or the other and recently a very important report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has come out. It has been mentioned in this report that more than 64% of the population of India is now definitely availing some sort of social protection benefit or the other," Modi said.

This is one of the biggest coverages in the world, he said.

"Today, around 95 crore people of the country are getting the benefit of some or the other social security scheme; whereas, till 2015, the government schemes were reaching less than 25 crore people," Modi said.

From health to social security, the country is moving ahead with the feeling of saturation in every field, he said.

"This is also a great picture of social justice. These successes have instilled a belief that the coming times will be even better; India will become even stronger at every step," Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed as a "remarkable milestone" the World Health Organisation declaring India Trachoma-free and lauded the efforts of healthcare workers for the success.

Trachoma is a highly contagious bacterial infection, which has been a major cause of preventable blindness worldwide.

In his broadcast, Modi also extended his best wishes to all the fortunate devotees going on the various religious yatras.

"I also commend those who are engaged in making these Yatras successful and safe with a spirit of service," he said.

He also said that across India, individuals and communities are becoming catalysts of change.

Their unwavering commitment to conservation is not only protecting nature but also safeguarding the future for generations to come, he said.

The prime minister also informed that people from Vietnam have expressed profound gratitude to India for facilitating the 'darshan' of the relics of "Bhagwan Buddha, a moving reminder of our timeless cultural bond".