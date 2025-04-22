Those behind heinous act will not be spared: PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Condemning the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

Modi also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

Terrorists struck in Pahalgham, a prime tourist location in south Kashmir, on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following the attack and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation.