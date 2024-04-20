‘This poll is about making India big global power in next 5 years’

Damoh (MP): In a Friday address at an election rally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the significance of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in positioning India as a prominent global power within the next five years. Modi stressed the necessity of a robust and steadfast government, especially considering the current global circumstances.



Accusing the Congress of historical negligence towards the defence sector during its tenure, Modi alleged the opposition’s reluctance to embrace French-made Rafale fighter jets. In contrast, Modi asserted his administration’s commitment to fortifying the defence sector.

“The BJP government is making our defence forces self-reliant; India is exporting weapons to many countries. India is exporting BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Modi said a neighbouring country which is supplying ‘aatank’ (terror) is now struggling for ‘aata’ (flour).

The PM asserted his government was committed to the welfare of the poor and pointed out that the Centre has extended the free ration scheme for five more years for nearly 80 crore beneficiaries.

Modi praised Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, for accepting the invitation to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and slammed the opposition for boycotting the event.