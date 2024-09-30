This is not a coffee shop! CJI Chandrachud rebukes lawyer for casual 'yeah yeah' in courtroom

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud today expressed strong disapproval after a lawyer used the informal phrase "yeah" while addressing the court. The CJI, visibly irked, said that he was “allergic” to such casual language in the courtroom, reminding the lawyer of the formal setting. The incident unfolded when the lawyer referred to a 2018 petition that had named former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as a respondent. CJI Chandrachud immediately questioned the legitimacy of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with a sitting or former judge listed as a respondent, especially under Article 32, which grants citizens the right to approach the Supreme Court when fundamental rights are violated. In response, the lawyer casually said, “Yeah, yeah, the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi…” This prompted CJI Chandrachud to interrupt the lawyer and rebuke him. “This is not a coffee shop! What is this 'yeah yeah’? I am very allergic to this,” the CJI remarked sharply.

The lawyer attempted to argue that his previous plea was dismissed by Justice Gogoi based on a statement he had contested. He claimed his request to have the matter reviewed by a bench familiar with labor laws was not granted. However, CJI Chandrachud again stepped in, saying it was inappropriate to challenge a judge simply because a prior ruling was unfavorable. In closing, the CJI directed the petitioner to remove the name of Justice Gogoi, who now serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, from the petition. He also stated that the court registry would review the matter for further action.