Third successive foggy morning in Delhi, 51 trains and over 100 flights delayed

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped several areas of Delhi for a third consecutive morning, leading to 51 trains being delayed, officials said on Sunday.

The Met office said there was zero visibility at Palam between 4 am and 7:30am. On Saturday, Palam had recorded a nine-hour spell of zero visibility.

At Safdarjung, the visibility dropped to 0.50 metres at 5:30 am.

General visibility at the Palam and the Safdarjung airports was reduced to zero in very dense fog at 7:30 am.

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.

An official said there have been no flight diversions or cancellations so far. Low visibility conditions due to dense fog have been impacting flight operations for three days now.



"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport.

In a related development, the national capital's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 372 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature settled two notches above normal at 9.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent at 8:30am.

The Met office has predicted dense to very dense fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.