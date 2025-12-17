MillenniumPost
‘Think of practical solution’: Supreme Court tells Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt as air turns deadly

BY MPost17 Dec 2025 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: As Delhiites continue to choke on the toxThe Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 17, told the Rekha Gupta-led government to “think of pragmatic and practical solution” to solve the menace of the air pollution. Air pollution crisis: SC asks Delhi govt to verify construction workers sitting idle due to restrictions and transfer money in their accounts.

Air pollution crisis: SC asks Delhi govt to consider providing alternative work to construction workers sitting idle due to restrictions.

More details awaited.

