‘There was a plan to make Assam part of E Pak’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of neglecting Assam and the Northeast during its years in power and alleging that it protected infiltrators at the cost of the region’s security and identity. Addressing a public rally after inaugurating a new terminal at Guwahati airport, Modi said the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at keeping infiltrators out of the democratic process and alleged that “deshdrohis” (traitors) were trying to shield them. He claimed that the Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening Assam’s security and identity, while the BJP government has been correcting decades of mistakes in the Northeast. The PM recalled historical efforts, noting that Gopinath Bardoloi opposed a plot to make Assam part of East Pakistan, and that the Vajpayee government later conferred Bharat Ratna on him. Modi emphasized that development under the BJP’s “double-engine government” has been flowing unabated in Assam, with projects worth lakhs of crores initiated over the past 11 years, and highlighted Assam’s strategic role as India’s eastern gateway under the Act East Policy.

The new Guwahati airport terminal, touted as the country’s first “nature-themed airport,” will handle 13.1 million passengers per annum and has been developed at a total cost of Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said it will serve as a catalyst for regional and industrial development, strengthening Guwahati as an emerging economic gateway. Modi also unveiled an 80-ft statue of Assam’s first chief minister and said the airport will become a key aviation hub for Northeast India and a gateway to Southeast Asia, creating new opportunities while preserving the region’s heritage. The Prime Minister underscored that Assam’s development is both a responsibility and a priority, contributing to India’s larger goal of building a developed nation by 2047 while safeguarding the identity and culture of the region.