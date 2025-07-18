There should be no double standards: India on EU sanctions

New Delhi: India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to the European Union announcing fresh punitive measures on Russia, especially on its energy trade.

The European Union (EU) has announced a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine. It also named India's Vadinar Refinery in which Russian energy firm Rosneft has a major stake.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures.

The 18th package of sanctions included measures largely aimed at curbing the revenues of Russia's oil and energy sector such as an import ban on refined petroleum products made from Russian crude oil.

The EU's foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said on social media that the 27-member bloc had approved "one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date".

The new sanctions include a lower oil price cap, the designation of the "biggest Rosneft refinery in India", and measures aimed at 105 more shadow fleet ships.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the European Union," Jaiswal said.

He said India is a "responsible" actor and remain fully committed to its legal obligations.

"The government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," he said.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he added.