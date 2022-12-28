"The Love Between A Mother And A Son Is Eternal And Priceless..." Says Rahul Gandhi As PM Modi's Mother Hospitalised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his concern and good wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother after reports of her being in hospital in Ahmedabad were brought into light.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, you have my love and support in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Rahul Gandhi's tweet read, in Hindi, for his arch political rival.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was rushed to the hospital after she suffered ill health. The Prime Minister left for Ahmedabad this afternoon.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. However, the nature of her illness is not known.

The hospital bulletin confirmed that her condition is stable.

BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have also reached the hospital.

Recently, the Prime Minister, visited his mother when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly polls.