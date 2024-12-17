The hands that made tabla sing go still

New Delhi: Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro who redefined the instrument and bridged the musical traditions of the East and West, passed away in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73. Hussain had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease, and was hospitalised for two weeks before being moved to the ICU. His sister, Khurshid Aulia, confirmed that he passed away peacefully after life support was withdrawn at 4 pm San Francisco time (5:30 am IST).

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe,” his family said in a statement. Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the global music community. A true pioneer who transformed the humble tabla into a global phenomenon, Hussain’s career spanned over six decades, during which he collaborated with some of the greatest musicians in history and left an indelible mark on Indian classical and world music.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was destined for greatness. The son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain’s introduction to music was extraordinary. As he often recounted, his father greeted him into the world by reciting tabla rhythms in his ears instead of traditional prayers. This unconventional beginning marked the start of an unparalleled journey in music.

Hussain gave his first public performance at the age of seven and began touring at 12. He studied under the meticulous guidance of his father, developing a profound understanding of the tabla’s spirit. “Tabla is a mate, a brother, a friend,” he said in an interview last year. “Once the instrument accepts you as its mate, it reveals how you should touch it, how you should express yourself.”

Throughout his early years, he collaborated with Indian maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, cementing his place as a prodigy in the Indian classical music scene.

Zakir Hussain’s genius lay in his ability to transcend boundaries. In 1973, he co-founded ‘Shakti’, a groundbreaking fusion band that blended Indian classical music with jazz. Collaborating with British guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH Vinayakram, Hussain introduced global audiences to a mesmerising confluence of rhythms and melodies.

The success of ‘Shakti’ was just the beginning. Over the years, Hussain worked with global icons like Yo-Yo Ma, George Harrison of The Beatles, jazz musician Charles Lloyd, and banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck. These collaborations not only showcased his versatility but also brought Indian classical music to a global stage. Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career. In February 2024, Hussain became the first Indian musician to win three Grammy Awards in a single year, further cementing his legacy as an international cultural ambassador.

And, in fact, he was planning a series of concerts in Mumbai early next year as part of the fusion band ‘Shakti’, for which he got one of his Grammys.

Zakir Hussain’s contribution to music went beyond performance. He composed three concertos, including the world’s first concerto for tabla and orchestra, and scored music for films such as ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer’ and ‘Heat and Dust’. He also acted in films like ‘Saaz’ and ‘The Perfect Murder’, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

In recognition of his immense contributions, Hussain received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023). Internationally, he was honoured with France’s Order of Arts and Letters and the USA’s National Heritage Fellowship.

Despite his fame, Hussain remained grounded. He was known for his humility and dedication to his craft. His performances were characterised by a unique blend of technical brilliance and emotional depth, earning him admiration from audiences and critics alike.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all corners of the world. President Droupadi Murmu described him as “a bridge between the musical traditions of India and the West.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “an icon of cultural unity” who “brought the tabla to the global stage.”

Musicians across genres mourned his loss. John McLaughlin, his ‘Shakti’ bandmate, wrote, “The King, in whose hands rhythm became magic, has left us.” Composer Shankar Mahadevan said, “There never will be a musician of this caliber. The tabla will never sound the same.”

Legendary sarod player Amjad Ali Khan called him “a phenomenon,” while Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej praised him as “one of the greatest musicians India has ever produced.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Hussain for making the tabla a “star” instrument, recalling the iconic “Wah Taj” advertisement that immortalised him in popular culture.

For Zakir Hussain, the tabla was more than just an instrument—it was an extension of his being. He once remarked, “Music is my world; it’s the garb I wear. Tabla is the bed I sleep in.”

His performances were a testament to this connection. Whether playing a raga in an Indian classical concert or improvising with jazz legends, Hussain’s fingers seemed to breathe life into the drum, creating rhythms that were both intricate and deeply soulful.

Hussain was pivotal in elevating the tabla from an accompanying instrument to a solo performer’s delight. Through his innovations and collaborations, he redefined the possibilities of Indian percussion and inspired a generation of musicians.

His ability to blend traditional and contemporary styles made him a trailblazer in world music. He once said, “Music is music. It’s not Indian music or Western music—it’s just music.” Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their two daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. The family released a statement saying, “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come.”

His passing marks the end of an era, but his music lives on—a testament to his genius and his unyielding dedication to the art of rhythm. As millions mourn his loss, one sentiment resonates universally: “Wah Ustad, wah!”

In the words of one admirer, “Zakir Hussain didn’t just play the tabla; he made it speak.” Today, the music world falls silent to honour a maestro whose rhythm will echo forever.