The Chintan Shivir begins In IIM, Raipur; Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participates along with other Minsters

RAIPUR: To develop and hone a vision for “developed Chhattisgarh and developed India”, a two-day “Chintan Shivir (Ideation Camp) was inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, in the beautiful campus of the Indian institute of management, Raipur. All the ministers of the Chhattisgarh government, led by the chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai himself, are participating in this two-day camp, which is organized by IIM, RAIPUR. The first session was dedicated to the main theme of this ideation camp, viz. “Vikasit Chhattisgarh: a vision for 10 years”. Mr. B V R Subramanyam, CEO, Niti Ayog delivered the lecture on this theme. In his discussion, Mr Subramanyam shared, in detail, the perspective of a specialist on the idea of Vikasit Bharat (developed India) and ways and strategies to execute this idea. He emphasized that during the last 10 years, India has been striding fast, and has been successful, in carving a niche for itself among the major economies of the world, under the leadership of PM Modi. PM Modi, not only, has vouched to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, but also has made strategies to achieve this target. He showed many such activities taken by the government during the past 10 years and, also, shared the strategies and vision of the government on this issue.

In his address, Mr. Subramanyam discussed how PM Modi emphasizes ‘scale, speed, and innovation’ to achieve the target of developed India. The vision of Vikasit Bharat has been prepared, keeping in mind the changing times and international scenarios, so that India can enter the special league of nations on the world stage. He said that the world, now, focuses on the global south, and the perspective has shifted from the west towards the east. India is fully capable of fulfilling the role the world is expecting it to assume. Our country is ready to leapfrog in this direction as India’s demography, strategic position, and solid reforms, in all important fields, are the advantages that will facilitate India. Whether it is digital economy tax reforms or supporting innovation, India has been a leader in all these areas and we have to push these activities further in the future also. We must work in such a way so that Vikasit Bharat brings prosperity to all. We must promote green energy to counter the problem of climate change so that sustainable development becomes the permanent outcome. further, Mr. Subramanyam clarified why ‘vision’ is important first of all, he said that once one has vision, one naturally gets a guide-map for moving ahead to achieving the goals. He asserted that Chhattisgarh has all the potential to contribute to the fulfillment of the idea of Vikasit Bharat Chhattisgarh could be a prime mover in the direction of making India a developed nation.

All the ministers showed a keen understanding of the issue and enthusiastically expressed their curiosity during the conversation as was visible by their asking many questions to the specialist. The speaker was more than happy to exchange ideas with the participants.

Notably, this camp is organized to engage the decision-makers, and the lawmakers to exchange ideas and visions about a developed state, learn from specialists in the field, and come out with a clear, constructive goal to fulfill the responsibility that the people of Chhattisgarh have given through massive votes, ousting the congress government, that was mired by so many corruption cases. Very innovatively, the Chintan Shivir would work on the ‘convergence of schemes’ and ‘optimum and balanced use of resources’ to bring Chhattisgarh forward on the path of development. The Shivir was attended by Ramvichar Netam, agriculture minister, Kedar Kashyap, forest minster, Dayaldas Baghel, food minister, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, health minister, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, industry minister, O P Chaudhary, finance minister, Lakshmi Rajwade, minister for women and child development, and Tankram Verma, sports minister.