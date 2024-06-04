Tharoor and Chandrasekhar in tight race for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar as votes for the constituency are counted on Tuesday.

Both the candidates kept switching the lead between them with small margins during the initial hours of counting.

According to the latest figures given by the Election Commission, Tharoor was leading by over 2,000 votes.