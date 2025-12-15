Thai authorities to take up Luthra brothers' case; weigh legal, human rights aspects

Bangkok: Thailand authorities are set to take up the case involving Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, with a Bangkok court likely to decide the next course of action, sources here said. The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them. The Luthra brothers were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following an intervention by the Indian mission, which is in close touch with the Thai government in the case.

According to the sources in the Indian Embassy here, all relevant documents related to the two brothers have been transferred through official legal channels. Legal developments suggest the case is likely to be argued before a Bangkok court, they said. "The matter is expected to move forward once a local court in Bangkok begins hearing the case. However, there is no clarity yet on the timeline, as proceedings will depend on when the judge takes up the matter," sources in the embassy told media reporters. Senior advocate Javed Mir is leading a team of lawyers representing the Luthra brothers, while advocate Vaibhav Suri has also reached Bangkok. Various legal options under Thai law are being explored to contest the case, sources said. The Indian government, after cancelling the passports of the two brothers, has submitted a dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the deaths of 25 people.

The allegations, sources said, take the case beyond the scope of culpable homicide. India has also formally requested Thai authorities to deport the brothers. Thai authorities, meanwhile, are examining the legal complexities involved. The brothers are stated to have entered Thailand on valid travel documents, which were later revoked by Indian authorities, leaving them without valid papers. This has prompted Thai officials to examine the issue from multiple legal perspectives, including aspects related to basic human rights, sources said. Indian government sources on Friday have reportedly said that authorities in Thailand are initiating the process to deport the Luthra brothers. However, with legal and diplomatic considerations at play, the embassy sources indicated that the duo is unlikely to return to India in the immediate future. The matter is now expected to be subject to detailed arguments before a local court, where all parties will be heard before any final decision is taken, they said. Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.