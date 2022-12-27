T'gana Poaching Case: Big Blow To KCR As HC Transfers Case To CBI, Quashes SIT

Hyderabad: In a big setback for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his BRS party, the Telangana High Court on Monday transferred the 'poachgate' case — involving four MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and some individuals accused of being linked to the BJP — to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The High Court also disbanded the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was investigating the politically sensitive case. The SIT has said it will challenge the High Court order, according to NDTV.

"Our argument was that the SIT cannot carry out an impartial inquiry,'' BJP leader and advocate N Ramachander Rao said, while welcoming the judgment. "The Chief Minister said he had access to all the tapes recorded as part of a sting operation. He held a press conference and made the announcement. In such a circumstance, we felt the probe by SIT cannot be impartial," he added.

Five petitions were filed asking for a CBI probe. Three by the accused, one by the BJP, and a fifth by a lawyer. The BJP petition was struck down on technical grounds, Rao informed.

"This is a very important order of the High Court. We welcome it," Rao added.

This comes two months after a farmhouse in Telangana's Moinabad was raided and the Cyberabad police claimed to have unearthed a conspiracy to topple the ruling BRS government by 'buying' four MLAs for Rs 100 crore each.

Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy, one of those who claimed to have been offered money to switch sides, on Monday said there is an attempt to threaten and intimidate him using central agencies, even though it was so far a state-appointed Special Investigation Team that was probing the 'poachgate' case.

Chief Minister KCR has also alleged that the BJP was trying to bring down his government, and his party MLA Mr Reddy was going to the court today asking why the Enforcement Directorate is getting involved with a case that it is not investigating.