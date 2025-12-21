T’gana: From bonded labour to sarpanch

HYDERABAD: From being a bonded labourer to becoming a village sarpanch, life has been a remarkable transformation for Purusaala Lingamma. The Chenchu Tribal woman from Nagarkurnool district was elected sarpanch of Amaragiri village in the recent Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana. Lingamma, an illiterate woman in her 40s, spent decades as bonded labour in the Nallamala forests from her childhood before being rescued by government officials several years ago. She recalled that she and her family used to go fishing in return for nets provided by their exploiters, and that the cycle of bonded labour began with her parents. “We were not even aware how much loan we owed them. They got us nets and we had to go fishing. We did not even have food to eat those days,” she said. The village, with a population of about 300, is reserved for STs in local body elections.

Encouraged by other residents and local officials due to her work in community welfare projects such as housing, Lingamma decided to contest the election, facing unexpected opposition from her younger brother. In the sibling contest, she emerged victorious. She also educated her daughter, who now works as an Anganwadi teacher. Lingamma said she plans to focus on improving roads, water supply, and electricity in the village. The Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana were held in three phases on December 11, 14, and 17.