Tesla starts recruitment in India after Modi-Musk meet

New Delhi: Tesla has initiated recruitment for multiple positions in the Mumbai region, marking what could be the American electric vehicle maker’s first concrete step toward entering the Indian market.

The company’s careers website lists several openings in the Mumbai Suburban area, spanning roles across sales, service, and operations. These positions include service advisor, parts advisor, service technician, service manager, store manager, business operations analyst, and customer support specialist, among others.

The recruitment drive follows a significant meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent US visit. This development also comes in the wake of India’s new electric vehicle policy, which offers import duty concessions to companies investing a minimum of $500 million in local manufacturing.

“Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country,” Musk had stated in 2021. However, he also noted that “import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!”

The company’s interest in the Indian market has been evident through its engagement with policymakers. The Asia Group (TAG), representing Tesla, participated in a stakeholders’ meeting on the new EV policy alongside other major automotive players, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

In 2022, Musk had set clear conditions for Tesla’s entry into India, stating, “Tesla would not manufacture its products unless it is allowed to first sell and service its cars in the country.”

Currently, India imposes substantial customs duties on imported vehicles. Cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) face duties ranging from 70 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on factors such as engine size and cost, insurance, and freight value.

Last April, Musk had postponed a planned visit to India, citing “very heavy Tesla obligations.” The visit had generated anticipation about potential announcements regarding Tesla’s India plans.

Tesla did not respond to queries about whether the current recruitment drive signals imminent market entry plans or potential timelines for commencing sales operations in India.