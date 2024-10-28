Terrorists open fire on Army vehicle, gunfight erupts in search ops in Jammu

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Monday, officials said. The search operation in the Bhattal area of Khour was launched after three terrorists opened fire on an Army ambulance passing through the main road near Assan temple in Jogwan early this morning, they said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the heavily armed terrorists, believed to be three in number, who managed to sneak into Jammu from across the border during the intervening night, the officials said. According to the officials, the terrorists had entered a temple and were desperately looking for a mobile phone to make a call. They noticed the passing ambulance and opened fire on it, the officials said, adding the ambulance was hit by over a dozen bullets. The Army, along with police, swiftly launched a cordon and search operation to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.