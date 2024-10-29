Terrorists fire at ambulance in Army convoy in Jammu; 1 ultra eliminated

Jammu: In an early-morning attack, terrorists opened fire on an Army convoy in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, specifically targeting an ambulance, officials reported. The incident occurred near Jogwan village, close to the Assan temple along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhattal, Khour. Following the attack, Indian special forces, including National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, launched a sweeping operation that led to the killing of one attacker, with the search for others ongoing.

This operation marked the first deployment of the Army’s BMP-II infantry combat vehicles in a counter-terror effort. The Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty or BMP-II is a 1980-era Soviet Union Infantry Combat Vehicle which has 30mm fully stabilised automatic cannon, 7.62 mm Machine Gun and 4 kms range anti-tank wire-guided ‘Konkurs’ Missile. It can carry seven troopers and three crew members.

Additionally, helicopters scoured the nearby jungle to locate the remaining attackers.

Officials disclosed that three terrorists, believed to have infiltrated from across the border the previous night, launched the ambush at approximately 6:30 am. The targeted ambulance’s occupants were unharmed, though the vehicle itself was struck by a barrage of bullets. After troops returned fire, the assailants retreated to a nearby forest, where they sought cover in a basement. Hostilities flared intermittently, with exchanges of fire persisting until around 11 am and intensifying again by mid-afternoon.

“The body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are ongoing,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said Monday evening. During the encounter, an Army dog, Phantom, was tragically killed in action. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero,” the Corps stated.

As dusk fell, the operation was temporarily suspended, though security forces illuminated the area for better monitoring. The offensive is set to resume at daybreak on Tuesday. Additional reinforcements were sent to fortify the perimeter, while an AK-47 rifle and several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found near the deceased militant.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and senior military officials are overseeing the operation, which comes amid a recent uptick in terrorist activities across Kashmir. The latest wave of violence has seen seven attacks in two weeks, resulting in 13 casualties, including two soldiers.