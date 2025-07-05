Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, recovered arms and ammunition

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition, officials said. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army in Surankote forests, they said. No one was arrested in the operation. The security forces recovered three hand grenades, 14 rounds of AK assault rifle, six pistol rounds, a wire cutter, a multi-purpose knife, a multi-data cable connector, five pencil cells, an iron rod and a paint box from the hideout, the officials said.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorist operation in the forest area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district entered the fourth day on Saturday. The operation was launched on Wednesday evening when security forces confronted a group of hiding terrorists and engaged them in an encounter which went on for several hours. However, the terrorists fled the scene, taking advantage of darkness, thick foliage and challenging topography.

A search is underway for them.