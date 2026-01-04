Tensions cost B’desh’s Mustafizur IPL SPOT after BCCI diktat

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders after being instructed to do so by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries. KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month. The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the release was instructed due to “recent developments all across.” In a statement, KKR confirmed the release was carried out following due process and consultations as instructed by the BCCI.

In Sylhet, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam Bulbul announced an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman’s participation following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India’s concerns for minority safety. Criticism also extended to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, with some BJP politicians questioning the decision to include the bowler. Rahman, who has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, was set to play his first season for KKR. Neither he nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board have reacted to the development. The release raises questions about whether Bangladeshi players might be excluded from the IPL, similar to Pakistani players, amid political tensions. India and Bangladesh had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year, which the Bangladesh Cricket Board said will be played in September, though the BCCI remains noncommittal. Bangladesh is also scheduled to play T20 World Cup games in India next month, with ties further strained after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India last August following anti-government protests.