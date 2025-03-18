Tension grips Nagpur amid Aurangzeb tomb row

Nagpur: Tension engulfed central Nagpur on Monday as stone pelting broke out following rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community had been burned during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The unrest left four people injured, officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged calm and asked people not to fall prey to misinformation. “Police are managing the situation following the stone pelting in Mahal. Nagpur has a tradition of peace and harmony. I appeal to all citizens to cooperate with the administration and not believe in rumours,” he said. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, stated he is in constant contact with law enforcement.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed the call for peace, urging residents not to take to the streets. “Nagpur has always upheld communal harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not believe in rumours,” he said in a video message.

Violence escalated in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, with police firing tear gas shells and resorting to baton charges to disperse the crowds. The unrest later spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth, where rioters set four-wheelers ablaze and threw stones at homes. Police estimate the mobs numbered in the thousands.

Trouble reportedly began when Bajrang Dal members staged a protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal. Rumours that the Quran had been burned during the agitation spread rapidly on social media, sparking outrage among members of the Muslim community. A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station, prompting large gatherings in multiple areas.

Bajrang Dal leaders denied the allegations, stating they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb. Meanwhile, authorities tightened security across sensitive areas, deploying Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to restore order.

with agency inputs