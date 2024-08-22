Ten killed in Tripura flood, landslides

Agartala: At least 10 people were killed and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday, an official statement said. At least 32,750 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall, it said. Following a request from Chief Minister Manik Saha to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, four additional NDRF teams arrived in the state to assist in the rescue operations.

"Due to excessive rainfall since Sunday, the water level in all major rivers has already crossed the danger mark flooding several areas. Ten people killed in landslides and flood-related incidents since Sunday. Altogether 32,750 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps", a government release said on Wednesday. It said the northeastern state witnessed as many as 1,900 landslides causing disruption in road connectivity.

A red alert has been sounded in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts for heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF, central paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles are engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas. Chief Minister Manik Saha while speaking to the media on Wednesday evening said the flood in the state was "unprecedented". "Unprecedented flood in the state. We are monitoring the situation closely. District Magistrates have been asked to render all possible help to the affected people," he said.