Telugu actor Allu Arjun appears before police for questioning in theatre stampede case

Hyderabad: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Chikkadpally police here for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' here on December 4.

The actor was issued a notice to appear before the police at 11 AM today. Security was stepped up at his residence and he waved to the crowd before leaving for the police station.

Allu Arjun has earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.